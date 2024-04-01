Against the Storm Sales Top 1 Million Units on Steam - Sales

Publisher Hooded Horse and developer Eremite Games announced Against the Storm has sold over one million units worldwide on PC via Steam.

"We've hit a major milestone with Against the Storm, selling over one million copies on Steam!," said Eremite Games. "This achievement represents the countless hours you've spent building villages, weathering storms, and overcoming the game's challenges. Each copy sold reflects a unique story of perseverance and strategy in our game's world.

"Since we set sail on this adventure, the outpour of love, feedback, and the occasional plea for mercy from the Blightstorm has been overwhelming. It's as if every copy sold has laid another stone in the foundations of our Smoldering City, making it stronger, grander, and more alive.

"To everyone who's ever completed orders for the Scorched Queen, puzzled over which crop to plant next, or cursed when the rain turned against them, we owe you our gratitude. Your stories have turned Against the Storm from a game into a saga. Thank you for being a part of this incredible journey."

Against the Storm left Early Access in December 2023 and released for PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

