Dragon's Dogma 2 and Rise of the Ronin Debut on the New Zealand Charts - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Dragon's Dogma 2 has debuted in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending March 24, 2024.

Rise of the Ronin debuted in fifth place and Princess Peach: Showtime! debuted outside the top 10.

Helldivers 2 is down one spot to second place, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is down from second to third place, and EA Sports FC 24 is down two spots spots to sixth place.

Horizon Forbidden West re-entered the top 10 in sixth place, while Grand Theft Auto V is up from 10th to seventh place. Need for Speed: Heat and Red Dead Redemption 2 re-entered the top 10 in eighth and 10th places, respectively. Command & Conquer: Generals dropped one spot to ninth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Dragon's Dogma 2 - NEW Helldivers 2 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege EA Sports FC 24 Rise of the Ronin - NEW Horizon Forbidden West Grand Theft Auto V Need for Speed: Heat Command & Conquer: Generals Red Dead Redemption 2

