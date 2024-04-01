Dragon's Dogma 2, Rise of the Ronin, and Princess Peach Debut on the Australian Charts - Sales

Dragon's Dogma 2 has debuted in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending March 24, 2024.

Rise of the Ronin debuted in fourth place and Princess Peach: Showtime! debuted in fifth place.

Helldivers 2 is down one spot to second place, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is down from second to third place, and EA Sports FC 24 is down two spots spots to sixth place.

Forspoken and Horizon Forbidden West re-entered the top 10 in seventh and ninth places, respectively. Command & Conquer: Generals fell from third to eighth place, while Grand Theft Auto V remained in 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Dragon's Dogma 2 - NEW Helldivers 2 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Rise of the Ronin - NEW Princess Peach: Showtime! - NEW EA Sports FC 24 Forspoken Command & Conquer: Generals Horizon Forbidden West Grand Theft Auto V

