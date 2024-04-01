CD Projekt Red Doesn't See a Place for Microtransactions in Single-Player Games - News

CD Projekt Red CFO Nielubowicz speaking with StockWatch has said the company does not see a place for microtransactions when it comes to single-player games.

"We do not see a place for microtransactions in the case of single-player games, but we do not rule out that we will use this solution in the future in the case of multiplayer projects," said Nielubowicz.

Nielubowicz was also asked about remake of the original The Witcher and stated the game is in "the early stage of conceptual work. He added that "with each of our games we want to show something fresh and new."

CD Projekt Red is best known for developing The Witcher series of games, as well as Cyberpunk 2077.

