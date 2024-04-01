Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Movie Has Finished Filming - News

posted 6 hours ago

The Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie director Jeff Fowler announced via Twitter filming on the movie has wrapped up.

Fowler is holding a film slate that depicts Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Shadow with the text "That's a wrap" and is wearing a shirt that says "Keep Calm and Jim Carrey On."

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will premiere in theaters on December 20, 2024.

