Princess Peach: Showtime!, Dragon's Dogma 2, and More Debut on the Japanese Charts

posted 1 hour ago

Princess Peach: Showtime! (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 77,562 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending March 24, 2024.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 (PS5) debuted in second place with sales of 68,592 units. Rise of the Ronin (PS5) debuted in third place with sales of 64,646 units.

Dragon Quest X Online: The Door to the Future and the Sleeping Girl (NS) debuted in fourth place with sales of 17,919 units. The PS4 version debuted in seventh place with sales of 7,333 units.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is down from third to fifth place with sales of 9,276 units and Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) is down from fourth to sixth place with sales of 8,118 units.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (PS5) fell from second to eighth place with sales of 7,121 units.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong (NS) dropped four spots to ninth place with sales of 6,987 units and Minecraft (NS) is down one spot to 10th place with sales of 6,563 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 60,828 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 27,788 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 1,360 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 250 units, and the 3DS sold 9 units.

Here is the best-selling games in Japan:

[NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime! (Nintendo, 03/22/24) – 77,562 (New) [PS5] Dragon’s Dogma 2 (Capcom, 03/22/24) – 68,592 (New) [PS5] Rise of the Ronin (SIE, 03/22/24) – 64,646 (New) [NSW] Dragon Quest X Online: The Door to the Future and the Sleeping Girl (Square Enix, 03/21/24) – 17,919 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,276 (5,758,176) [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 8,118 (1,795,584) [PS4] Dragon Quest X Online: The Door to the Future and the Sleeping Girl (Square Enix, 03/21/24) – 7,333 (New) [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix, 02/29/24) – 7,121 (305,756) [NSW] Mario vs. Donkey Kong (Nintendo, 02/16/24) – 6,987 (131,428) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 6,563 (3,476,939)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 46,851 (6,915,823) PlayStation 5 – 24,183 (4,694,730) Switch Lite – 7,826 (5,785,403) Switch – 6,151 (19,749,638) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,605 (743,987) Xbox Series X – 958 (261,736) Xbox Series S – 402 (306,008) PlayStation 4 – 250 (7,924,660) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 9 (1,192,900)

