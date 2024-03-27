Images of the White, All-Digital Xbox Series X Have Leaked Online - News

posted 2 hours ago

There was a recent rumor that Microsoft was working on an all-digital version of the Xbox Series X that will be available in white.

Images of the new Xbox Series X have now appeared online, which was sent to eXputer. The images are low quality, however, they do show the console will have the same design as the current Xbox Series X, but without a disc drive.

The white, all-digital Xbox Series X has a new components upgraded over the original, like an upgraded heatsink. However, there are no major enhancements.

It is reported it will have a price lower than the current Xbox Series X, which is priced at $499.99.

View the leaked images below:

