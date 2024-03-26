Deckbuilder Dungeon Defense Game Vambrace: Dungeon Monarch Announced for PC - News

/ 91 Views

by, posted 23 minutes ago

Publisher Headup Games and developer Dvora Studio have announced deckbuilder dungeon defense game, Vambrace: Dungeon Monarch, for PC via Steam. It will launch in Q4 2024.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Vambrace: Dungeon Monarch is a unique combination of deckbuilder and dungeon defense, with a wide variety of military units and combinations, strategies and magic manifested in cards. Make your dungeon more dangerous by defending it against increasingly powerful enemies.

Gameplay

Deckbuilding Tactics: Enhance Your Troops

The game is a unique combination of deckbuilder and dungeon defense, with a wide variety of military units and combinations, strategies and magic manifested in cards. Make your dungeon more dangerous by defending it against increasingly powerful enemies.

Protect Your Dungeon With the God’s Legacy

You are the Monarch of this dungeon, a regent of the god, and you have been entrusted with the management of this dungeon with his armor, sword of light, and strange power of the Vambrace that he left behind. Rally your troops with your brilliant leadership and clever strategy, and gain the respect of the gods’ counselors, who have their doubts about you.

Synopsis

Archon hunters from around the world invade the god’s lair to seek his golden throne, taking advantage of the master’s lapses in power. But this dungeon has a new leader: the Monarch, the god’s regent. But is this new one worthy of his position and power?

Deckbuilding

The cards represent Monarch’s abilities and various situations in the dungeon, and they can be used to wreak havoc on enemies and empower allies.

Since you are limited in the number of cards you can carry, you should consider the most efficient and useful card combinations possible. The more powerful cards take the more energy to use, and weaker cards have the advantage of being able to be used multiple times.

Features:

Unique combination of deckbuilding and defense.

Various card combination tactics and unit placement

Seeking effective defense through effective building placement and unit selection.

Unique demonic characters and art style.

Upgrade your units to fight against world heroes.

Strengthen your units through the synergy system.

Random sudden events and rich replay content.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles