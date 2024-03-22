PS5 Sells Nearly 1.3M, XS Tops 28M Lifetime - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for February 2024 - Sales

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console worldwide with 1,285,514 units sold for February 2024, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 55.47 million units lifetime worldwide.

The Nintendo Switch sold an estimated 773,821 units to bring its lifetime sales to 138.50 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 358,794 units to bring their lifetime sales to 28.04 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 6,363 units to bring its lifetime sales to 117.16 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2016 are up by over 12,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by nearly 114,000 units. PS4 sold 1,273,065 units for the month of February 2017 and Xbox One sales were at 472,400 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 510,279 (-28.4%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 148,401 units (-29.3%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 137,532 units (-15.1%). The PlayStation 4 is down by 15,117 units (-70.4%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are down by nearly 113,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are down by over 93,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are down by nearly 226,000 units.

2024 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 2.68 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 1.77 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.81 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Global hardware estimates for February 2024 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 1,285,514 ( 55,471,977 ) Switch - 773,821 ( 138,495,356 ) Xbox Series X|S - 358,794 ( 28,044,399 ) PlayStation 4 - 6,363 ( 117,161,408 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates for February 2024:

PlayStation 5 - 497,534 Switch - 246,485 Xbox Series X|S - 232,918 PlayStation 4 - 1,191

Europe hardware estimates for February 2024:

PlayStation 5 - 434,848 Switch - 185,217 Xbox Series X|S - 71,142 PlayStation 4 - 1,240 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates for February 2024:

Switch - 321,734 PlayStation 5 - 313,102 Xbox Series X|S - 34,766 PlayStation 4 - 3,828

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates for February 2024:

PlayStation 5 - 40,030 Switch - 20,385 Xbox Series X|S - 19,968 PlayStation 4 - 104

Weekly Sales:

Global February 10, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 283,114 Switch - 185,059

Xbox Series X|S - 88,391 PlayStation 4 - 1,711



Global February 17, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 315,034 Switch - 186,437

Xbox Series X|S - 85,446 PlayStation 4 - 1,248

Global February 24, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 331,975 Switch - 193,812

Xbox Series X|S - 91,351 PlayStation 4 - 1,039

Global March 2, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 355,391 Switch - 208,513

Xbox Series X|S - 93,606 PlayStation 4 - 2,365

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

