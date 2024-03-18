PS5 Best-Seller, XS Sees Sharp Decline - Europe Hardware Estimates for February 2024 - Sales

posted 9 hours ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in Europe with 434,848 units sold for February 2024, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 18.34 million units lifetime in Europe.

The Nintendo Switch sold an estimated 185,217 units to bring its lifetime sales to 35.64 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 71,142 units to bring their lifetime sales to 7.52 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 1,240 units to bring its lifetime sales to 45.85 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2016 are down by over 33,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by nearly 54,000 units. PS4 sold 467,952 units for the month of February 2017 and Xbox One sales were at 124,677 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 16,288 (-3.6%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 52,732 units (-42.6%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 22,190 units (-10.7%). The PlayStation 4 is down by 5,277 units (-81.0%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 1,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are down by nearly 31,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are down by nearly 59,000 units.

2024 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 0.87 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 0.43 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.17 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Europe hardware estimates for February 2024 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 434,848 ( 18,335,618 ) Switch - 185,217 ( 35,636,771 ) Xbox Series X|S - 71,142 ( 7,523,786 ) PlayStation 4 - 1,240 ( 45,847,362 )

Weekly Sales:

Europe February 10, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 80,973 Switch - 46,169

Xbox Series X|S - 17,305 PlayStation 4 - 390



Europe February 17, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 107,000 Switch - 46,232

Xbox Series X|S - 17,247 PlayStation 4 - 328

Europe February 24, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 123,502 Switch - 46,347

Xbox Series X|S - 17,647 PlayStation 4 - 263

Europe March 2, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 123,373 Switch - 46,469

Xbox Series X|S - 18,943 PlayStation 4 - 259

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017.

