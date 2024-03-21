PS5 Best-Seller, XS Has Smallest Drop YoY - Americas Hardware Estimates for February 2024 - Sales

/ 3,090 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the Americas (USA, Canada, & Latin America) with 497,534 units sold for February 2024, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 23.02 million units lifetime in the Americas.

The Nintendo Switch was the second best-selling console with an estimated 246,485 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 52.86 million units. The Xbox Series X|S came in third place with 232,918 units sold to bring its lifetime sales to 16.78 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 1,191 units to bring its lifetime sales to 41.54 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2017 are up by over 47,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by over 49,000 units. PS4 sold 450,511 units for the month of February 2017 and Xbox One sales were at 282,417 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 158,476 (-24.1%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 55,815 units (-19.3%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 119,992 units (-32.7%). The PlayStation 4 is down by 6,408 units (-84.3%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 3,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are down by over 54,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are down by over 51,000 units.

2024 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 0.99 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 0.54 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.52 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Americas hardware estimates for February 2024 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 497,534 ( 23,018,503 ) Switch - 246,485 ( 52,863,098 ) Xbox Series X|S - 232,918 ( 16,782,563 ) PlayStation 4 - 1,191 ( 41,537,467 )

USA hardware estimates for February 2024:

PlayStation 5 - 422,112

Switch - 208,238 Xbox Series X|S - 192,964

PlayStation 4 - 1,008

Weekly Sales:

February 10, 2024 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 113,484 Switch - 58,665 Xbox Series X|S - 55,882

PlayStation 4 - 269

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 95,981

Switch - 49,502 Xbox Series X|S - 46,142

PlayStation 4 - 228

February 17, 2024 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 123,223 Switch - 61,500 Xbox Series X|S - 57,315

PlayStation 4 - 339

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 104,159

Switch - 52,094 Xbox Series X|S - 47,381 PlayStation 4 - 287

February 14, 2024 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 132,725 Switch - 64,707 Xbox Series X|S - 58,302

PlayStation 4 - 309

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 112,985 Switch - 54,873 Xbox Series X|S - 48,229

PlayStation 4 - 261

March 2, 2024 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 128,102 Switch - 61,613 Xbox Series X|S - 61,419

PlayStation 4 - 274

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 108,987 Switch - 51,769 Xbox Series X|S - 51,212

PlayStation 4 - 232

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles