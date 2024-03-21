Unicorn Overlord Remains in 1st on the Japanese Charts, NS Sells 43K, PS5 Sells 27K - Sales

posted 12 hours ago

Unicorn Overlord (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 16,012 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending March 17, 2024.

MACROSS Shooting Insight (NS) debuted in seventh place with sales of 6,961 units.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (PS5) remained in second place with sales of 11,497 units. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up from sixth to third place with sales of 9,031 units and Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) is up from seventh to fourth place with sales of 8,257 units.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong (NS) remained in fifth place with sales of 7,680 units and Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku: Isshoni Exercise (NS) dropped two spots to sixth place wit sales of 21,139 units.

Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (NS) is up from ninth to eighth place with sales of 5,947 units, Minecraft (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 5,872, and Splatoon 3 (NS) is in 10th place with sales of 5,626 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 42,883 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 26,516 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 1,496 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 588 units, and the 3DS sold 12 units.

Here is the best-selling games in Japan:

[NSW] Unicorn Overlord (ATLUS, 03/08/24) – 16,012 (56,003) [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix, 02/29/24) – 11,497 (298,635) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,031 (5,748,900) [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 8,257 (1,787,466) [NSW] Mario vs. Donkey Kong (Nintendo, 02/16/24) – 7,680 (124,441) [NSW] Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku: Isshoni Exercise (Imagineer, 03/07/24) – 7,011 (21,139) [NSW] MACROSS Shooting Insight (Bushiroad Games, 03/14/24) – 6,961 (New) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 5,947 (1,011,957) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,872 (3,470,376) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 5,626 (4,251,794)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 30,753 (6,868,972) PlayStation 5 – 22,665 (4,570,547) Switch Lite – 7,337 (5,777,577) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,851 (740,382) Switch – 4,793 (19,743,487) Xbox Series X – 817 (250,778) Xbox Series S – 679 (305,606) PlayStation 4 – 588 (7,924,410) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 12 (1,192,891)

