SINce Memories: Off the Starry Sky Headed West for Switch, PS4, and PC - News

/ 347 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher PQube and developer Mages announced SINce Memories: Off the Starry Sky will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in North America and Europe.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Grieving the death of his brother, Junya is confronted by a mysterious girl who utters the words, 'you should have been the one to die.' Plagued by his tragic past, yet surrounded by those that want to help him, Junya begins renovating a traditional Japanese manor house, a task so large he can not tackle it alone.

SINce Memories: Off the Starry Sky is a successor to the celebrated Memories Off, series. Set 10 years after the Memories Off series and in a modern setting, a familiar coming-of-age visual novel full of growth, love, and healing.

Uncover the Mystery

As you rebuild the Hojo manor, uncover the tangled past and the truth behind Junya’s brother’s death and the mysterious girl who blames you.

Branching Routes

Explore different character routes as you foster relationships both old and new, with the five heroines, Chihaya, Hinata, Chunyu, Yuriko, and Azusa.

Character Designs by U35

Phenomenal artwork from U35, acclaimed character designer, bringing exquisite production values and unique character creations.

A Memorable Story

Scenario writing by Tsukasa Tsuchiya, Hiro Akizuki, Rio Izumi, Decocool, Moe Gungu, and Chiyo Yakaku—whose credits include the likes of Steins;Gate 0, Fate/Zero, and the Atelier series.

Voiced Characters

Fully voiced in Japanese, bringing the characters personalities and interactions to life, allowing you to immerse and experience their raw emotion and heartfelt reactions.

Exceptional Soundtrack

Notable for his work on Steins;Gate, Chaos;Head, and the Memories Off series, Takeshi Abo has produced a moving soundtrack which transform this visual novel into a cinematic experience.

Multiple Character Routes to Explore

Junya Mizumoto, a university student is mourning the loss of his brother from a tragic accident only a year prior, when he encounters a mysterious girl who tells him he should have been the one to die, before disappearing.

Carrying the weight of those terrifying words alongside the memories of his brother, Junya finds himself taking on an unexpected project with his childhood friend, Chihaya Hojo. The Hojo manor, a traditional Japanese house, needs renovating and it’s Junya’s first big job to undertake. But it is a job he cannot undertake alone.

Featuring an Exceptional Soundtrack

SINce Memories brings together breathtaking artistry and incredible production values, along with a stellar soundtrack to create a wonderfully memorable story. While grieving his brother’s death, Junya encounters a vivid cast of characters – each bringing with them their life’s trials and tribulations for you to explore and resolve.

Exquisite Character Design

Build and nurture your relationship with the women in Junya’s life as he works to restore the Hojo manor, and uncover the truth of what happened to his brother, and why that mysterious woman uttered those fateful words.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles