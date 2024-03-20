Inti Creates Reveals Deck-Building RPG Card-en-Ciel - News

/ 425 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Independent studio Inti Creates has unveiled its newest game: a card-battling role-playing game called Card-en-Ciel. A departure from previous Inti Creates' titles, which are typically 2D action-platformers, it's a turn-based RPG with roguelite dungeons.

Set in a virtual game world, Card-en-Ciel follows "gaming chair detective" Neon as he investigates why famous characters from other fictional games have started appearing in an in-development game. Based on Neon's choices, players will witness multiple endings.

Each fictional game is represented by a roguelite dungeon, where you'll compete in tactical battles on a six-by-three grid by using cards for attack, movement, or special skills. Each victory allows the player to collect a new card to put in their deck right away and add to their collection for later. Once armed with additional cards, Neon will be able to create more powerful card combos and take on tougher dungeons. The game promises over 300 collectible character cards, all voiced in both English and Japanese.

Card-en-Ciel is directed by Hajime Yoshioka, a long-time Inti Creates developer and deck-builder aficionado. It will launch on Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Steam (release date TBD). It will also be available in demo form at PAX East in Boston, March 21-24.

More Articles