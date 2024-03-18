Report: New Xbox Dev Kit Certified in South Korea - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 493 Views
Xbox has reportedly certified a new development kit in South Korea, which was spotted by Twitter user Xbox News for Koreans.
The new dev kit was approved today by South Korea's National Radio Research Agency. It carries the model number 2089, while the Xbox Series X had a model number of 1881.
The Xbox Series X was certified on June 11, 2020, which was five months before its official launch on November 10, 2020. The Xbox One X was certified on September 1, 2017, just two months before it released on November 7, 2017.
Under the laws in Korea,— Xbox News for Koreans 🇰🇷 - 네이버 Xbox 정보 카페 (@KoreaXboxnews) March 18, 2024
all electronic devices in Korea must be certified by the National Radio Research Agency that there is no risk of harming the radio wave environment.
Without getting certified, you can't use the device in Korea. https://t.co/0DewndXeW6
Xbox President Sarah Bond in the official Xbox podcast last month stated the team has hardware to share this coming holiday and are investing in the next-generation of consoles.
"We've got more to come," said Xbox President Sarah Bond in the official Xbox podcast. "There's some exciting stuff coming out in hardware that we’re going to share this holiday.
"We're also invested in the next-generation roadmap. What we're really focused on there is delivering the largest technical leap you will have ever seen in a hardware generation, which makes it better for players and better for creators and the visions that they’re building."
Microsoft's plans might have changed, but a leaked document revealed the company planned to release an all digital version of the Xbox Series X with a November 2024 release window and a $499 price point. The document claimed it would include 2 TB of storage, compared to 1 TB for the current model of the Xbox Series X.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Series Y? Handheld? I feel like handheld is slightly more likely.
A digital series x wouldn't require a new dev kit.
In any case, Sarah Bond was right. This is exciting.
The thing is why would Microsoft waste money on a handheld when they have gamepass on any device with a screen. with the new laws being passed they can now run on iPhone it seems like a waste. I would rather them be more aggressive and start doing some nice price discounts on the Xbox as even now Sony have once again dropped the price of the PlayStation slim by £70 so it’s now £409 with a free game n Microsoft is at £479 with nothing extra
Would just a digital Series X warrant having a new dev kit? Hopefully this is the rumored handheld.
I would love to see Xbox get their hands in the hybrid market. Sony doesn’t have any plans for the moment, could give gamers more of a reason to invest into Xbox.
…or this may just be a pro model. I hope not, but that might just be all this is.
Place your bets, Xbox pro or early launch of the next generation console?
IF this is an Xbox handheld it would be massively embarrassing for Sony if Xbox released a better handheld than what Sony just released. Wouldn’t be hard to do better than what Sony released…..its controls seem really good though.