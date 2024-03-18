Report: New Xbox Dev Kit Certified in South Korea - News

Xbox has reportedly certified a new development kit in South Korea, which was spotted by Twitter user Xbox News for Koreans.

The new dev kit was approved today by South Korea's National Radio Research Agency. It carries the model number 2089, while the Xbox Series X had a model number of 1881.

The Xbox Series X was certified on June 11, 2020, which was five months before its official launch on November 10, 2020. The Xbox One X was certified on September 1, 2017, just two months before it released on November 7, 2017.

Under the laws in Korea,

all electronic devices in Korea must be certified by the National Radio Research Agency that there is no risk of harming the radio wave environment.

Without getting certified, you can't use the device in Korea. https://t.co/0DewndXeW6 — Xbox News for Koreans 🇰🇷 - 네이버 Xbox 정보 카페 (@KoreaXboxnews) March 18, 2024

Xbox President Sarah Bond in the official Xbox podcast last month stated the team has hardware to share this coming holiday and are investing in the next-generation of consoles.

"We've got more to come," said Xbox President Sarah Bond in the official Xbox podcast. "There's some exciting stuff coming out in hardware that we’re going to share this holiday.

"We're also invested in the next-generation roadmap. What we're really focused on there is delivering the largest technical leap you will have ever seen in a hardware generation, which makes it better for players and better for creators and the visions that they’re building."

Microsoft's plans might have changed, but a leaked document revealed the company planned to release an all digital version of the Xbox Series X with a November 2024 release window and a $499 price point. The document claimed it would include 2 TB of storage, compared to 1 TB for the current model of the Xbox Series X.

