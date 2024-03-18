PS5 Best-Seller in Europe in February 2024, Helldivers 2 Debuts in 1st - Sales

Helldivers 2 has debuted in first place on the Europe charts for February 2024, according to GSD data reported by GamesIndustry.

Over 56 percent of Helldivers 2 sales were on the PC, while the remaining sales were on the PlayStation 5. Sales for the game increased 70 percent in its second week and over three percent in its third week. Sales fell 28 percent in its fourth week. This is a strong performance as most games drops 60 to 80 percent in week two. Helldivers 2 sales are so far tracking just five percent behind PS5's biggest exclusive in 2023, Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth debuted in third place. The double pack, which includes Final Fantasy VII Remake, debuted in 39th place. Opening sales for the second part of the Final Fantasy VII remake trilogy are down 23 percent compared to the first part. Sales for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth are tracking four percent higher than 2023's Final Fantasy XVI.

Ubisoft's Skull and Bones debuted in ninth place with sales 30 percent lower than 2018's Sea of Thieves.

Warner Bros' Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League debuted in 12th place with sales 33 percent lower than 2022's Gotham Knights, and 61 percent lower than 2021's Guardians of the Galaxy.

Mario vs Donkey Kong debuted in 15th place and Pacific Drive debuted in 18th place.

There were 16.74 million video games sold in Europe in February, which is up 21.2 percent year-on-year. However, February 2024 is a five week period, while it was four weeks a year. When you compared to the same five weeks, sales down 0.1 percent year-on-year.

Console sales in the tracked European markets for February are down 14 percent year-on-year to nearly 474,469 consoles sold when you compare the same five weeks. It should be noted console sales in the UK, Germany, and some Eastern European countries are not included.

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console with sales down two percent. The Nintendo Switch was the second best-selling console with sales down 17 percent, followed by the Xbox Series X|S in third with sales down 47 percent.

There were also 1.6 million accessories and other add-on products sold in February. It was led by the PS5 DualSense and Xbox Wireless controllers.

Top 10 Games in Europe in February 2024, according to GSD (Digital + Physical):

Position Title 1 Helldivers 2 (Sony) 2 EA Sports FC 24 (EA) 3 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix) 4 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (Activision Blizzard) 6 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 7 Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros) 8 It Takes Two (EA) 9 Skull and Bones (Ubisoft) 10 Need for Speed: Heat (EA) *Digital data unavailable GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Sabre Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Tencent, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios. Digital data includes games sold in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, and United Kingdom. Physical data includes all games, but only those sold in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Console hardware sales cover Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. Accessories sales cover the same markets, but doesn't include Switzerland.

