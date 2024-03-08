PS5 Best-Seller in the UK in February, Helldivers 2 is a Hit on PS5 and PC - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 498 Views
The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the UK in February 2024, according to GfK Entertainment and reported by GamesIndustry. Sales for the PS5 were down two percent month-on-month and down 28 percent year-on-year.
The Nintendo Switch barely took second place, while the Xbox Series X|S was not far behind in third place. Sales for both consoles are down.
Overall, there were 95,855 video game consoles sold (panel data) in the UK in February 2024. This is down 13 percent month-on-month and down 33 percent year-on-year.
GSD data shows there were 2.77 million games sold in February 2024, which is down 5.5 percent year-on-year.
Helldivers 2 was the best-selling game for the month. 57 percent of sales were on the PlayStation 5, while 43 percent was on PC.
The game did do something not often seen with week two sales growing nearly 115 percent compared to the first week, while the third week saw sales grow again, this time by nearly 21 percent.
The first three weeks of sales for Helldivers 2 were 28 percent lower than the first three week of sales for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which launched in October 2023.
Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League debuted in fourth place with the first four week sales 20 percent lower than 2022's Gotham Knights and 2021's Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.
Skull and Bones debuted in eighth place with the first two weeks 75 percent lower than 2018's Sea of Thieves.
Persona 3 Reload debuted in 10th place, Mario vs Donkey Kong debuted in 16th place, and Pacific Drive debuted in 18th place.
There were 609,425 accessories and add-on products sold in the UK in February, which is down 12 percent compared to January and up 16 percent compared to February 2023. The white DualSense PS5 controller was the best-selling accessory, followed by the Robot White Wireless Xbox controller in second place.
Here are the top 10 best-selling games in the UK in February 2024 (Digital + Physical):
|Position
|Title
|1
|Helldivers 2 (Sony)
|2
|EA Sports FC 24 (EA)
|3
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (Activision Blizzard)
|4
|Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League (Warner Bros)
|5
|Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar)
|6
|Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros)
|7
|Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar)
|8
|Skull and Bones (Ubisoft)
|9
|The Last of Us Part 2: Remastered (Sony)
|10
|Persona 3 Reload (Sega)
*Digital data unavailable
GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via PC digital stores, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Sabre Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Kepler, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Tencent, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Just going to get this comment in before everyone says this is proof Sony are going to do day and date PC now. Helldivers 2 is a live service game and Arrowhead is a small studio, so Sony put it on PC day and date to help Arrowhead grow an audience for the game and help the studio they best they could. It is not a shift in Sony strategy
With all due respect, relax man. Xbox is irrelevant and Nintendo is doing "Nintendo things" with obsolete hardware. The console wars is over ( at least for now), let Sony make money with good PC ports.
They're still competing with steam though even if Xbox and Nintendo are out of the picture
Sony already committed to GAAS day and date on PC. SP will be at least a year after PS5 release.
Yeah ok for GAAS it makes sense. Others on here though believe that it single player games will follow same strategy when they wont
Helldivers going on to almost equal Spidermans 2's first month sales is kind of crazy lol.
and it's a live service game so go on to make a lot more than Spiderman 2 in it's lifetime
I think this will prompt Sony to look back into its catalog. What I find most ironic about this is that Sony is spending all this money trying to create new live service games when they were sitting on their own golden egg this whole time. I bet money that none of Sony's analysts had this on their bingo card and the person who greenlighted this sequel needs a raise and a promotion. And hopefully this shows them that their plan to spend most of their money on Live Service games would have been pointless when you have a game that cost a fraction of what they are spending on other stuff but it so successful. I feel like this throws their whole strategy into question and I couldn't be happier.
To be honest I wouldn't put too much emphasis on the IP versus the execution of the game, but for sure Arrowhead/Those at playstation that greenlit it saw it had much larger potential if they switched up the perspective and made it more immersive. It plays and feels entirely different to Helldivers 1 &could very well be an entirely different franchise from that perspective.
What's so key to the games success imo is that it feels amazing and reactive, so many fun and emerging gameplay videos have gone viral on socials. Put simply the game doesn't take itself too seriously and really doubles down on feeling of fun combat & combat situations.
I feel sony can go a lot further to have more titles which orientate themselves around a desired gameplay experiences instead of a cinematic/story ones where the gameplay only is there to serve the story.
To your last point I think the key is to have diversity in your offering. And to me it made no sense for Sony to be locked into one form of gameplay. Like we get it, they mastered single player cinematic gameplay. Now, instead of pivoting away from single player they should be adding other genres to their profile. The number one reason to expand their offering is because the own a platform with diverse players with diverse tastes. You should be able to service as many different players as possible without depending on 3rd parties to deliver the content.
This means they should be working on dedicated JRPG games, strategy games, action games, single player games... and can I get a Sony themed Vampire Survivors/Army of Ruin type game? LOL