PS5 Best-Seller in the UK in February, Helldivers 2 is a Hit on PS5 and PC - Sales

/ 498 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the UK in February 2024, according to GfK Entertainment and reported by GamesIndustry. Sales for the PS5 were down two percent month-on-month and down 28 percent year-on-year.

The Nintendo Switch barely took second place, while the Xbox Series X|S was not far behind in third place. Sales for both consoles are down.

Overall, there were 95,855 video game consoles sold (panel data) in the UK in February 2024. This is down 13 percent month-on-month and down 33 percent year-on-year.

GSD data shows there were 2.77 million games sold in February 2024, which is down 5.5 percent year-on-year.

Helldivers 2 was the best-selling game for the month. 57 percent of sales were on the PlayStation 5, while 43 percent was on PC.

The game did do something not often seen with week two sales growing nearly 115 percent compared to the first week, while the third week saw sales grow again, this time by nearly 21 percent.

The first three weeks of sales for Helldivers 2 were 28 percent lower than the first three week of sales for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which launched in October 2023.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League debuted in fourth place with the first four week sales 20 percent lower than 2022's Gotham Knights and 2021's Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.

Skull and Bones debuted in eighth place with the first two weeks 75 percent lower than 2018's Sea of Thieves.

Persona 3 Reload debuted in 10th place, Mario vs Donkey Kong debuted in 16th place, and Pacific Drive debuted in 18th place.

There were 609,425 accessories and add-on products sold in the UK in February, which is down 12 percent compared to January and up 16 percent compared to February 2023. The white DualSense PS5 controller was the best-selling accessory, followed by the Robot White Wireless Xbox controller in second place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in the UK in February 2024 (Digital + Physical):

Position Title 1 Helldivers 2 (Sony) 2 EA Sports FC 24 (EA) 3 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (Activision Blizzard) 4 Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League (Warner Bros) 5 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 6 Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros) 7 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 8 Skull and Bones (Ubisoft) 9 The Last of Us Part 2: Remastered (Sony) 10 Persona 3 Reload (Sega) *Digital data unavailable GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via PC digital stores, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Sabre Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Kepler, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Tencent, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles