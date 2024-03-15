Planet of Lana Headed to PS5, PS4, and Switch on April 16 - News

Publisher Thunderful Games and developer Wishfully announced Planet of Lana will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch on Apri l16.

The game is currently available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass.

View the PlayStation and Switch release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

A planet that used to be a place of undisturbed balance between human, nature, and animal has now become something else entirely.

The disharmony that had been in the making for hundreds of years has finally arrived in the form of a faceless army. But this is not a story about war. This is a story about a vibrant, beautiful planet—and the journey to keep it that way.

Features:

Unique companion-based gameplay.

Solve puzzles with diverse challenges and quirky twists.

Carefully navigate dangerous situations using stealth and wit.

stealth and wit. Use your reflexes and survive challenging action sequences.

action sequences. Discover an epic story that stretches across galaxies and centuries.

Explore a colorful world with a trusted companion.

Friendships grow in violent and puzzling terrain.

Programmed doesn’t mean predictable.

Bravely can fit in the smallest of creatures.

Everything isn’t a fight.

Welcome to an off-earth odyssey.

