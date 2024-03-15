Squirrel with a Gun Arrives This Fall for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher Maximum Entertainment and developer Dee Dee Creations announced Squirrel with a Gun will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam this Fall.

In Squirrel with a Gun, you’ll find yourself starting out as nothing but a rodent with a dream. However, once equipped with one of the many firearms squirrels so often encounter in nature, you’ll use your weapon to take on the agents that are hunting you down. You may be less than a foot tall, but you can wreak havoc with the best of them.

This squirrel has more than one trick, though. Need to make a quick escape? Fire off your weapon and use the recoil to propel yourself to safety. With seven different firearms to collect, RC cars to steal and mayhem to start, the world is your acorn in Squirrel with a Gun. Cause chaos, forage nuts, interrupt picnics, steal cake and more to prove you’re one rodent that should not be trifled with.

