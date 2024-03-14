Unicorn Overlord Debuts in 1st on the Japanese Charts, NS Sells 66K, PS5 Sells 39K - Sales

posted 10 hours ago

Unicorn Overlord (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 40,991 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending March 10, 2024.

The PlayStation 5 version of Unicorn Overlord sold 24,398 units, and the PlayStation 4 version sold 8,797 units. All three versions sold a combined 74,186 units.

Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku: Isshoni Exercise (NS) debuted in fourth place with sales of 14,128 units.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (PS5) dropped one spot to second place with sales of 24,482 units.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong (NS) is down from second to fifth place with sales of 13,238 units and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is down one spot to sixth place with sales of 11,669 units. Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) fell four spots to seventh place with sales of 11,417 units.

Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (NS) is down five spots to ninth place with sales of 7,053units and Splatoon 3 (NS) is down from eighth to 10th place with sales of 6,460 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 65,898 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 39,064 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 3,746 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 1,816 units, and the 3DS sold 14 units.

Here is the best-selling games in Japan:

[NSW] Unicorn Overlord (ATLUS, 03/08/24) – 40,991 (New) [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix, 02/29/24) – 24,482 (287,138) [PS5] Unicorn Overlord (ATLUS, 03/08/24) – 24,398 (New) [NSW] Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku: Isshoni Exercise (Imagineer, 03/07/24) – 14,128 (New) [NSW] Mario vs. Donkey Kong (Nintendo, 02/16/24) – 13,238 (116,761) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11,669 (5,739,869) [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 11,417 (1,779,209) [PS4] Unicorn Overlord (ATLUS, 03/08/24) – 8,797 (New) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 7,053 (1,006,010) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 6,460 (4,246,168)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 50,240 (6,838,219) PlayStation 5 – 34,799 (4,647,882) Switch Lite – 10,762 (5,770,240) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 4,265 (736,531) Switch – 4,896 (19,738,694) Xbox Series X – 2,290 (259,961) PlayStation 4 – 1,816 (7,923,822) Xbox Series S – 1,456 (304,927) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 14 (1,192,879)

