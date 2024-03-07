Outward 2 Announced for Consoles and PC - News

Nine Dots Publishing and developer Nine Dots Studio have announced open-world action RPG, Outward 2, for consoles and PC via Steam.

Developed in the footsteps of the original successful game (more than 1.3 million units sold), the open-world RPG Outward 2 will improve the gaming experience in every aspect. Get ready to explore a breathing world with year long calendar of events, unrivaled unique encounters, and refined combat.

A World Feeling More Alive Than Ever

Countless non-combat encounters, impactful day / night cycles and seasonal weather conditions affecting NPCs’ behavior, and meaningful encounters for a poignant deeper story.

Improved Character Creation and Progression

Major overhaul in the character’s appearance customization, brand new exercise tree, tasks to unlock improvements, and more.

A Refined Combat System

Improved combat responsiveness and addition of the much requested dual-wielding!

