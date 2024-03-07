Studio Pixel Punk Announces Metroidvania ABYSS X ZERO for PC - News

Developer Studio Pixel Punk has announced Metroidvania, ABYSS X ZERO, for PC via Steam. It will also launch for other platforms.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

ABYSS X ZERO is a stylish 3D Metroidvania, with expressive low poly visuals made by the two person indie team Studio Pixel Punk, that also brought you the award-winning indie hit UNSIGHTED.

Explore an expansive world with enormous dungeons and stylish combat. Take control of two different characters, fated to battle each other: Codename A and Codename Z, both legendary heroes with unique abilities that change how you fight and interact with the environment.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

