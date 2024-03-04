Melatonin Headed to PS5 on March 12 - News

Developer Half Asleep announced the rhythm game, Melatonin, will launch for the PlayStation 5 on March 12.

The game is currently available for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

View the PS5 trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Melatonin is a rhythm game about dreams and reality merging together. It uses animations and sound cues to keep you on beat without any intimidating overlays or interfaces. Harmonize through a variety of dreamy levels containing surprising challenges, hand-drawn art, and vibrant music.

Melatonin explores the relationship between the dreams we have when we’re asleep and the experiences we go through when we’re awake, through unique rhythm game levels. Hand-drawn in a colorful and detailed visual style, with music produced to flow hand-in-hand with the gameplay and visuals, you will piece together elements about the main character’s life as you dive deeper and deeper into their dreams at night.

Features:

Discover over 20 dreamy levels spread across five chapters, with every level introducing a new song.

Unlock a Hard Mode that will truly test your rhythm.

Make the rhythm game level of your dreams with an easy to use Level Editor.

Use Practice Mode to guide you through each level.

Try out plenty of assist features if you’re feeling lost.

