Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth Trilogy Headed West for Switch in 2024 - News

posted 4 hours ago

Idea Factory International announced Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth1, Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth2: Sisters Generation, and Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth3: V Generation will all launch for the Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe later this year.

In a statement sent to Gematsu, Idea Factory International said there are currently "no plans" to release the PlayStation 4 versions of the games in North America and Europe.

Read details on the games below:

HYPERDIMENSION NEPTUNIA RE;BIRTH1

In the world of Gamindustri, four CPUs (also known as Goddesses) battled for supremacy in the War of the Guardians. One of the CPUs – Neptune – was defeated by the others and banished from the heavens. In her fall from grace, Neptune’s memories were lost, but a mysterious book revealed itself to her with knowledge of all of Gaminudstri’s history. Joined by Compa, IF, and the sentient book known as Histoire, Neptune embarks on an extraordinary journey across four different nations on a quest to save the entire world!

Key Features:

Now On-the-Go! – Previously only available on PS Vita and Steam in North America, now you can immerse yourself in the zany JRPG madness of the Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth series for the first time on Nintendo Switch!

– Previously only available on PS Vita and Steam in North America, now you can immerse yourself in the zany JRPG madness of the Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth series for the first time on Nintendo Switch! Revisit Classic Neptunia RPG Style Battles – Battle with up to three characters on the field, with three more as support. Use them to perform special attacks or swap them out at any time!

– Battle with up to three characters on the field, with three more as support. Use them to perform special attacks or swap them out at any time! Switch it Up with Plans – Use “Plans” to customize the game by changing up enemy difficulty, dungeon treasures, and more!

– Use “Plans” to customize the game by changing up enemy difficulty, dungeon treasures, and more! Gear Galore – Craft unique equipment imbued with one or more abilities!

HYPERDIMENSION NEPTUNIA: RE;BIRTH2: SISTERS GENERATION

International Crime—morality has all but vanished. As much as 80 percent of all students are rumored to worship a being known as Arfoire, and the authorities have chosen to turn a blind eye to the threat. Basically, Gamindustri is pretty messed up, you guys. Ahem. Thus did Gamindustri fall into complete and utter disarray.

Will the Goddesses be able to reclaim their world from ASIC’s grasp, or will they be forced to wander the Gamindustri Graveyard, forever lost?

Key Features:

Four or More for War! – Have up to four characters on the battlefield, and four more on the sidelines, ready to jump in and give their support!

– Have up to four characters on the battlefield, and four more on the sidelines, ready to jump in and give their support! Stella Goes Rogue! – Send Stella out to brave Gamindustri’s dungeons in this realtime mini-game and she’ll collect all kinds of treasure for you – you just sit back and eat pudding! Be careful though, because if she dies in the dungeon, she’ll lose all her special gear!

– Send Stella out to brave Gamindustri’s dungeons in this realtime mini-game and she’ll collect all kinds of treasure for you – you just sit back and eat pudding! Be careful though, because if she dies in the dungeon, she’ll lose all her special gear! The World’s Your Oyster! – Customize the Gamindustri experience with Plans, which allow you to do things like increase/decrease enemy difficulty, change the items you’ll receive from a dungeon, and more!

– Customize the Gamindustri experience with Plans, which allow you to do things like increase/decrease enemy difficulty, change the items you’ll receive from a dungeon, and more! Build-a-Sword! – Use Idea Chips and Blank Discs to create custom equipment that can open up new worlds of skills for you!

HYPERDIMENSION NEPTUNIA: RE;BIRTH3: V GENERATION

It’s time to Nep-Nep like it’s 1989. Neptune’s been sucked into an alternate dimension of Gamindustri! In order for her to escape from this late ’80s world, Neptune will have to collect enough shares to open up the path to her own dimension. Sounds easy enough—except a nefarious alliance called the Seven Sages wants to rid Gamindustri of all CPUs (also known as Goddesses), including Neptune!

Forging cross-dimensional friendships, will Neptune be able to defeat the Seven Sages, save this alternate dimension and get back to her own, or will she be stuck in the ’80s forever?

Key Features:

+1 to Combos! – Customize attack combinations with up to five moves, opening a whole new array of ways to defeat your enemies!

– Customize attack combinations with up to five moves, opening a whole new array of ways to defeat your enemies! Bring a Dungeon Buddy! – The real-time mini-game Stella’s Dungeon is back, and this time she can bring friends! Each is equipped with special skills that lend their support to Stella in her items quest, so choose wisely!

– The real-time mini-game Stella’s Dungeon is back, and this time she can bring friends! Each is equipped with special skills that lend their support to Stella in her items quest, so choose wisely! Remake in Your Image! – Modify the world of Gamindustri to your liking by creating “Plans” that alter dungeon treasures, enemy difficulty, and more!

– Modify the world of Gamindustri to your liking by creating “Plans” that alter dungeon treasures, enemy difficulty, and more! Get Crafty! – Customize powerful equipment that can unlock the true power of the CPUs, unlocking a world of new skills for them to use!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

