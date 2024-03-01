Starfield Steam Beta Update Adds Photo Mode Expressions, Improves the Scanner, More - News

Bethesda Game Studios has announced the next Steam beta update for Starfield will release on March 6. The update will add expressions to photo mode, improves the scanner, setting course on an inactive mission will now make it active, and more.

"On March 6, we'll be putting our next Starfield update into Steam Beta!," said Bethesda. "This update focuses on quality-of-life improvements and bug fixes as we get ready to add more features and content to Starfield this year. Here are some highlights.

"We're adding expressions to photo mode! Now you can make your character and your companions match the mood of your shot - and Vasco is getting some new poses, too.

"We're improving the scanner so you can continue to use it to monitor the world around you while harvesting resources or opening doors.

"Ready for your next mission? Setting course on an inactive mission will now make it active!

"We also tracked down the elusive David Barron, who had mysteriously been unavailable at the SSNN for many players in "Sabotage." Other fixes include an issue causing the player's head to turn left while sprinting and some issues preventing Starborn Temples from appearing correctly, among many others.

"We hope this update will continue to improve your experience in Starfield. Stay tuned for the update notes next week for all the details!"

📷 We're adding expressions to photo mode! Now you can make your character and your companions match the mood of your shot - and Vasco is getting some new poses, too. pic.twitter.com/6oZhJuBqvQ — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) March 1, 2024

Ready for your next mission? Setting course on an inactive mission will now make it active! 🌌 pic.twitter.com/orgqZwhfOh — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) March 1, 2024

We hope this update will continue to improve your experience in Starfield. Stay tuned for the update notes next week for all the details! — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) March 1, 2024

