Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket Announced for iOS, Android - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

The Pokemon Company and developers Creatures and DeNA have announced Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket for iOS and Android. It will launch later this year.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Experience the fun of collecting Pokemon Trading Card Game cards with Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket, an upcoming game for iOS and Android devices from Creatures Inc., the original developers of the Pokemon Trading Card Game, and DeNA Co., Ltd.

In this game, you will be able to open two booster packs every day at no cost. You can collect digital cards featuring nostalgic artwork from the past as well as brand-new cards that are exclusive to Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket.

Immersive Cards

Be on the lookout for new “immersive cards,” which will make you feel as though you’ve leapt into the world of the card’s illustration.

About the Pokemon Trading Card Game

Debuting in October 1996, the Pokemon Trading Card Game is based on the world introduced in the Pokemon video game series. Players can collect cards featuring their favorite Pokemon characters, build powerful decks, and face off against opponents in strategic battles.

This highly social game has been sold in 14 languages and has been played in 89 countries or regions, making it a great way for fans around the world to experience the world of Pokemon!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

