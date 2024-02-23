Rumor: White, All-Digital Xbox Series X to Launch This Summer - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 986 Views
Microsoft is reportedly developing an all-digital version of the Xbox Series X that will be available in white, according to sources who spoke with eXputer and provided confidential footage.
The sources claim the all-digital Xbox Series X will launch sometime between the months of June and July, however, it could be delayed to later this year. Other changes made to the console include an improved heatsink and an upgraded Nexus card over the current Xbox Series X.
It isn't known how much the all-digital Xbox Series X will cost, however, speculation suggests it will cost between $50 and $100 below the price of the current Xbox Series X.
If the all-digital Xbox Series X turns out to be real, it would likely be announced during Xbox's annual showcase in June. However, this should be treated as a rumor.
Here's what the lineup moving forward should be: Series S 1tb $299 (but have it "on sale" often for $249), Series X digital 1tb $399, Series X w/drive 1tb $499. Then do a couple bundles with an included game (at the same price) for Xmas season, and for BF weekend drop the price by $50.
At this stage of the generation the Series S should cost no more than $200. It does not have the power, exclusives library, or sales volume to justify a $250 price tag, let alone $300
I don't think we're ever going to see a console at a regular price of $200 again. The value of the US dollar has been eroded too far. A $200 console today would be like buying an SNES/ Genesis for ~$75 back in their day.
Bill of materials is what will prevent it from hitting a $200 price point.
RAM is coming down in price... But NAND is going up in price with many estimates pegging it to get about 50% more expensive this year.
That will hurt Sony more than Microsoft as Sony relies on parallelism and more memory chips to accommodate it's higher bandwidth, but it's still a significant cost for Microsoft.
The APU in the Series S is tiny though, it's about 60% smaller than the launch Xbox One APU and could be made smaller still by migrating that chip fabrication down to TSMC's 6nm process which carries the same design rules.
I think a $250 USD price point is possible with frequent sales under $200, but the series S needs it's internals updated for that to be viable.
Seems like a pretty standard cost-cutting focused mid gen hardware refresh
Yup. I doubt optical drives cost much, for instance a $50 difference for the slimmer PS5 SKUs makes more sense than $100 on a sheer cost analysis but removing drives is a win for the corporation. Reduced production costs and more digital sales (more money).
We'll have to see what route Microsoft takes. The digital-only Series X will likely be at least $50 cheaper. It'd be nice if it came with a 2TB SSD, but there's almost no chance Microsoft will do that and have it cheaper than the current Series X.
Rumored to ship with God of War Ragnarok
I mean ... it was in the leaked documents so it was just a matter of time. The funny part is that this announcement could happen within months of Spencer saying they aren't planning on getting rid of physical games.
It's inevitable. Microsoft is the most pro-digital of the Big 3 and the least popular in Japan where physical games are still pretty big and pretty evenly tied with digital distribution.
I wouldn't have been surprised if PS5 and Series X never had a physical game SKU, but we got it. But I do think the PS6 and Xbox 5 will be digital-only with separate add-ons needed for physical games (backwards compatibility, smaller print numbers of current games). Shoot, if there is an PS5 Pro it will probably be digital-only out of the box. By having a disc add-on for the new Digital PS5 now, I think the box has been opened.
The largest gaming platform in the industry is all digital. Console manufacturers will follow it soon.
Just after Phil Spencer said he doesn’t want to stop disc base consoles….Xbox is next console revision are digital only. Is this another gigantic lie by Phil Spencer ? Why no disk version available ?
Will the next-gen Xbox console be Xbox last disk Console ?
After all the abuse digital consumers have been getting with their digital content, I’d be terrified.
He can't say they are going all digital without infuriating existing disc based console owners. I would say we can read between the lines.. there will be no more disc based xbox consoles, but there are going to be more xbox game releases on disc, just not all games, and perhaps not even the majority going forward (it will be up to each publisher).
Perhaps there is an outside chance they will offer a connectable disc drive that can be purchased separately like Sony have delivered for PS5.