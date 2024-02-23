Rumor: White, All-Digital Xbox Series X to Launch This Summer - News

posted 5 hours ago

Microsoft is reportedly developing an all-digital version of the Xbox Series X that will be available in white, according to sources who spoke with eXputer and provided confidential footage.

The sources claim the all-digital Xbox Series X will launch sometime between the months of June and July, however, it could be delayed to later this year. Other changes made to the console include an improved heatsink and an upgraded Nexus card over the current Xbox Series X.

It isn't known how much the all-digital Xbox Series X will cost, however, speculation suggests it will cost between $50 and $100 below the price of the current Xbox Series X.

If the all-digital Xbox Series X turns out to be real, it would likely be announced during Xbox's annual showcase in June. However, this should be treated as a rumor.

