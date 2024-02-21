Borderlands Movie First Trailer Released - News

Lionsgate Movie and Gearbox have released the first trailer for the upcoming Borderlands movie.

The movie stars Cate Blanchett is as Lilith, Kevin Hart as Roland, Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina, Jack Black as Claptrap, Jamie Lee Curtis as Tannis, and Gina Gershon as Moxxi.

"Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous bounty hunter with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home, Pandora, the most chaotic planet in the galaxy," reads the description to the trailer.

"Her mission is to find the missing daughter of Atlas (Ramírez), the universe’s most powerful S.O.B. Lilith forms an unexpected alliance with a ragtag team of misfits – Roland (Hart), a seasoned mercenary on a mission; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina’s musclebound protector; Tannis (Curtis), the oddball scientist who’s seen it all; and Claptrap (Black), a wiseass robot.

"Together, these unlikely heroes must battle an alien species and dangerous bandits to uncover one of Pandora’s most explosive secrets. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other. Based on one of the best-selling videogame franchises of all time, welcome to BORDERLANDS."

View the trailer below:

The Borderlands movie will hit theaters on August 9, 2024.

