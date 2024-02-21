Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed Announced for All Major Platforms - News

Disney and THQ Nordic during today's Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase announced Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It will launch later this year.

The game is an "enhanced remake" of the 2010 Nintendo Wii game Epic Mickey.

"Join Mickey Mouse on a colorful adventure as he traverses Wasteland, a world inspired by Disney classic stories," reads an announcement post from Nintendo. "Play the 2010 classic along with a variety of upgrades in this enhanced remake of the action-adventure 3D platformer originally released on the Wii console.

"Along with updated graphics and other improvements, Mickey Mouse’s abilities have been improved with a whole new set of skills and more. For fans of the original and new fans alike get ready for an adventure of truly 'epic' proportions when Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed launches on Nintendo Switch this year."

