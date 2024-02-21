Final Fantasy XIV Xbox Series X|S Open Beta is Available Now - News

Xbox and Square Enix have announced the open beta for the MMORPG, Final Fantasy XIV, is now available on the Xbox Series X|S.

View the first part in the Xbox Starter Guide series below:

Read details via Xbox Wire below:

Today’s launch into Open Beta offers Xbox players the full breadth of content available in the much-hyped Free Trial, with more to come when the full release arrives. Better yet, all progress will carry over, so let’s take a look at what’s on offer as well as give you some tips and tricks about how to start your adventures in Eorzea!

What is Final Fantasy XIV Online?

We covered this in detail last time, but Final Fantasy XIV Online is an online massively multiplayer role-playing game boasting a global community over 30 million adventurers strong, and widely regarded as having one of the most welcoming communities on the internet.

Despite the title, a key point is that Final Fantasy XIV Online is a standalone game that doesn’t require any previous experience with the franchise, making it the perfect place to jump in. Expect a world filled with bustling cities, towering forests and deadly deserts, with a constantly updated and ever-engaging world taking you to the far reaches of the land—and beyond—with a captivating and ongoing story.

If multiplayer games feel a bit overwhelming, FFXIV includes a feature called the Duty Support system that enables tackling content with a party of NPC allies as opposed to other players. This now spans all the main story dungeons currently in the game, meaning you can experience the award-winning narrative all on your own.

What’s Available Now… and What’s Coming Next?

Today’s launch into Open Beta brings all the content available in the Free Trial to Xbox Series X|S. This means you can enjoy the entirety of A Realm Reborn as well as the award-winning Heavensward and Stormblood expansions up to level 70, with no restrictions on playtime!

All progress made will carry over to the full release when it arrives, giving you plenty of time to get up to speed before our newest expansion, Dawntrail arrives in Summer… but more on that another time!

Any Tips and Tricks for Beginners?

With a world as big as FFXIV’s, it can be a bit overwhelming to know where to start. Thankfully, our Starter Guide series has your back. The seven-part video series offers early tips and tricks for new players to get the most out of their adventures in Eorzea. The series follows the journey of new player Kaz and his mentor Mayra, who guides him through his first steps in FFXIV.

Each episode is designed to assist with beginning your journey, whether playing solo at your own pace, or joining others to explore the world together. If you’re a more experienced Warrior of Light, feel free to share this series with friends who are just taking the first steps of their adventures!

