Yacht Club Games Presents Set for June 14

Yacht Club Games, the developer of Shovel Knight, announced it will host the Yacht Club Games Presents showcase on June 14 at 11:30 am PT / 2:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube.

"We're thrilled to announce a special edition of 'Yacht Club Games Presents' to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Shovel Knight," said Yacht Club Games via Twitter.

The company in the teaser video stated, "Join us for a video presentation marking a decade of digging. New announcements, special events, fresh merchandise, and dazzling surprises await."

