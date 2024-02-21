Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist Announced for Switch - News

Publisher Binary Haze Interactive and developers Live Wire and Adglobe have announced Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch later this year.

Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist is a sequel to Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights.

“We teased a sequel to Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights nearly two years ago, and we have received countless requests from our online community for a second adventure," said Binary Haze Interactive CEO Hiroyuki Kobayashi. "It is an honor and a pleasure to announce our next title with the help of Nintendo during such a prestigious event. We have much much to share in the very near future, stay tuned!"

Decades after the Rain of Death, a new journey begins in the Land of Fumes, where mystical powers lie beneath the earth. The kingdom’s desire for conquest led to the creation of the Homunculi, machine-like artificial life forms prepared to execute the king’s will. A recent resource-harvesting mission gone awry caused toxic vapors to emerge from underground, driving both man and machine to feral madness.

As the Homonculi devolve into dangerous creatures, guide Lilac—an Attuner with the power to purify those infected by the fumes—on a quest to save the kingdom. With the help of friendly machines and spirits who fight in Lilac’s stead, fend off mechanized legions of lunging carcasses, cannonball-firing corpses and chainsaw-wielding goblins terrorizing the land.

Turn foes into friends by exorcizing corruption from enemy bosses. Wield their powers to add 30 different abilities to Lilac‘s combat repertoire in an enhanced battle system where she can equip up to four special abilities at once. Improve Lilac’s odds of surviving this hunt for lost memories by leveling up attack strength, HP, and armor.

Explore the depths, heights and far corners of the kingdom for lore-filled relics. Collect and trade gold for upgraded items at the Blacksmith’s storefront. Combine story fragments from the kingdom’s fleeing inhabitants with Lilac’s forgotten memories. Seek the truth in an atmospheric hand-drawn setting set to the soothing serenades of returning musical group Mili (Ghost in the Shell, Goblin Slayer) with a brand new original soundtrack available for purchase at launch.

