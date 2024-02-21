Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Expansion Releases June 21 - News

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware announced the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree expansion will launch on June 21 for $39.99.

Winner of hundreds of accolades including The Game Awards Game of the Year and Golden Joystick Awards Ultimate Game of the Year, Elden Ring is the acclaimed action RPG epic set in a vast, dark fantasy world. Players embark on an epic quest with the freedom to explore and adventure at their own pace.

The Shadow of the Erdtree expansion features an all-new story set in the Land of Shadow imbued with mystery, perilous dungeons, and new enemies, weapons and equipment.

Discover uncharted territories, face formidable adversaries, and revel in the satisfying triumph of victory. Dive into the riveting interplay of characters, where drama and intrigue intertwine, that create an immersive experience to savor and enjoy.

