Endless Ocean Luminous Announced for Switch - News

Publisher Nintendo and developer ARIKA have announced Endless Ocean Luminous for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch on May 2.

Dive in and survey a mysterious underwater world.

Take a deep breath and plunge into the Veiled Sea: an unexplored region with discoveries that change with each dive. Encounter and learn about over 500 species of marine life—some of which are presumed extinct, or even mythical!

What will you find on your undersea journey?

Hang out and explore together in shared expeditions of up to 30 players online

Wander together in groups of up to 30 with a Nintendo Switch Online membership*. Greet your fellow divers with a gesture and then delve into the depths to share discoveries.

Swim with friends on us—a free seven-day trial for Nintendo Switch Online is included!

You’ll need an Internet connection and a Nintendo Switch Online membership* to participate in shared expeditions, but if you are not a current Nintendo Switch Online member, don’t worry—we’ve got you covered. After purchasing the game, you will receive a Nintendo eShop code for a free seven-day trial for Nintendo Switch Online.

