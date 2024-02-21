5 Classic Rare Games Now Available on Nintendo Switch Online - News

/ 221 Views

by, posted 11 minutes ago

Nintendo during today's Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase announced five classic Rare games are now available on the Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

The five games are RC Pro-AM (NES), Snake Rattle n Roll (NES), Killer Instinct (SNES), Battletoads in Battlemaniacs (SNES), and Blast Corps (N64).

Five classic titles are now live for #NintendoSwitchOnline and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members!#NES:

☑️ R.C. PRO-AM,

☑️ SNAKE RATTLE N ROLL#SuperNES:

☑️ BATTLETOADS IN BATTLEMANIACS

☑️ KILLER INSTINCT#Nintendo64:

☑️ Blast Corps pic.twitter.com/dlqrOlFSyS — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 21, 2024

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles