Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble Announced for Switch

Sega has announced Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch in June 25.

For the first time in the series’ history, up to 16 players from around the world can now battle it out online across multiple game modes! Be the first to the finish line in Race, grab the falling bananas in Banana Hunt, team up to take down robots in Robot Smash, and more.

Hungry for even more? Grab your favorite bunch and slip into a wonderfully crafted story in an a-peel-ing new Adventure mode. Journey through 200 all-new stages, featuring support for up to 4 players in local or online play! With over 300 ways to customize your character and their Monkey Ball, along with a new Spin Dash technique, you can bounce, tilt, roll, and now dash past the competition in style as you aim to become Top Banana!

Features:

Experience thrilling gameplay that is easy to pick up and play yet challenging and fulfilling to master.

multiplayer​​ for up to 16 players or local multiplayer for up to 4 players! Slip into a wonderfully crafted story either locally or online in the all-new Adventure mode, where you will journey through 200 newly crafted stages either in four-player cooperative play or solo.

cooperative play or solo. Show off your style by customizing your character with over 300 fashionable items to choose from.

Use the new Spin Dash technique to sprint past rivals or create new shortcuts to victory!

