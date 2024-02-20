First Look at the Borderlands Movie Has Appeared Online - News

posted 37 minutes ago

The first look at the upcoming Borderlands movie have been posted online by People.

The movie starts Cate Blanchett is as Lilith, Kevin Hart as Roland, Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina, Jack Black asClaptrap, Jamie Lee Curtis asTannis, and Gina Gershon as Moxxi.

View the images of the movie below:

The Borderlands movie will hit theaters on August 9, 2024.

