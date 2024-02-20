Action Strategy Sandbox Game Kingmakers Announced for PC - News

Publisher tinyBuild and developer Redemption Road Games have announced action strategy sandbox game, Kingmakers, for PC via Steam. It will launch in 2024.

Go back in time to a war-torn medieval era with a vast arsenal of modern weapons, change the course of history, and save the future in this epic action / strategy sandbox. Build your kingdom, grab a gun, and lead an army of thousands into massive, real-time simulated battles—solo or in cooperative play.

Conquer the Past, Save the Future

You’re the last hope in a dying world. Travel back 500 years, to medieval England, in order to change the course of a bloody war and maybe, if you’re lucky, stave off the apocalypse. Can you tip the scales of history and create a new timeline?

Groundbreaking Medieval Simulation

Each battle you engage in runs as a fully real-time simulation with thousands of soldiers fighting at the same time. Every soldier on the battlefield is controlled by a next-gen multi-threaded AI which controls their decision-making, pathfinding, and loyalty. This, combined with a unique procedural animation system, allows Kingmakers to offer an unprecedented level of character and combat fidelity.

Bring Guns to a Sword Fight

How many swordsmen do you think you could take out with an AK-47? This is your chance to find out. Use assault rifles, shotguns, grenade launchers, armored SUVs, bikes, attack helos, air strikes and more to make sure the history altering goes smoothly. Put your sharpshooting skills to the test and wreak absolute havoc on the battlefield.

Conquer Alone or Team Up in Cooperative Play

Up to three friends can lead their own armies alongside yours, and join in on your conquest in online cooperative play. Work together to break down the enemy castle’s defenses or defend allied strongholds against hordes of opponents. Prepare for an epic medieval multiplayer experience like no other.

Command Your Troops in Battle

Seamlessly switch between combat and issuing orders, at any time. While the system is easy-to-learn and simple to use, the strategic possibilities are endless. Directly issue orders to the warriors or leave it up to your petty officers, allocate legions of archers, swordsmen, spearmen, and cavalry, build fortifications, and plan your next move before diving back into the fray.

