Super Mario Bros. Wonder Tops the Japanese Charts, NS Sells 50K, PS5 Sells 41K - Sales

posted 1 hour ago

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) has taken first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 16,978 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending February 11, 2024.

Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (NS) is in second place with sales of 10,254 units and Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island (NS) is in third place with sales of 10,244 units.

Persona 3 Reload (PS5) is in fourth place with sales of 9,686 units, while the PS4 version is in 10th place wit sales of 6,811 units.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink (PS5) is in fifth place with sales of 8,448 units. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (PS4) is in sixth place with sales of 8,054 units, while the PS5 version is in ninth place with sales of 7,164 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 49,543 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 40,745 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 3,093 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 940 units, and the 3DS sold 15 units.

Here is the best-selling games in Japan:

[NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 16,978 (1,732,088) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 10,254 (970,536) [NSW] Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island (Spike Chunsoft, 01/25/24) – 10,244 (113,771) [PS5] Persona 3 Reload (ATLUS, 02/02/24) – 9,686 (86,054) [PS5] Granblue Fantasy: Relink (Cygames, 02/01/24) – 8,448 (57,202) [PS4] Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (SEGA, 01/26/24) – 8,054 (101,691) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7,669 (5,703,258) [PS5] Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (SIE, 10/20/23) – 7,415 (283,089) [PS5] Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (SEGA, 01/26/24) – 7,164 (125,492) [PS4] Persona 3 Reload (ATLUS, 02/02/24) – 6,811 (46,835)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 36,770 (6,662,642) PlayStation 5 – 34,940 (4,509,572) Switch Lite – 8,031 (5,737,168) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 5,805 (715,994) Switch – 4,742 (19,719,637) Xbox Series X – 2,167 (253,212) PlayStation 4 – 940 (7,919,455) Xbox Series S – 926 (300,819) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 15 (1,192,828)

