Sony President Wants to Improve Margins by Growing 1st-Party With Multiplatform Releases - News

/ 501 Views

by, posted 16 minutes ago

Sony President Hiroki Totoki has stated he wants to grow PlayStation profit margins and one way to do it is by releasing more multiplatform games.

"In the past, we wanted to popularize console and the first-party titles' main purpose was to make the console popular," said Totoki.

"It is true, but there is a synergy to it. So if you have strong first-party content, not only with our console but also other platforms like computers, first-party can be grown with multiplatform and that can help operating profit to improve. So that is another one we want to proactively work on.

"I personally think there are opportunities out there for improvement of margins, so I would like to go aggressive in improving our margin performance."

Sony has in recent years been releasing first-party PlayStation games on PC. This month Sony for the first time published a game day and date on both PlayStation 5 and PC with Helldivers 2, which has been successful with it hitting over 200,000 concurrent players on Steam.

Sony President Hiroki Totoki says he wants to go aggressive in improving margins by growing 1st party with multi-platform #PlayStation



“In the past, we wanted to popularize console and the 1st party titles' main purpose was to make the console popular. It is true, but there is a… pic.twitter.com/28zwgLrFxb — Genki✨ (@Genki_JPN) February 14, 2024

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles