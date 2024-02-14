Sony President Wants to Improve Margins by Growing 1st-Party With Multiplatform Releases - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 16 minutes ago / 501 Views
Sony President Hiroki Totoki has stated he wants to grow PlayStation profit margins and one way to do it is by releasing more multiplatform games.
"In the past, we wanted to popularize console and the first-party titles' main purpose was to make the console popular," said Totoki.
"It is true, but there is a synergy to it. So if you have strong first-party content, not only with our console but also other platforms like computers, first-party can be grown with multiplatform and that can help operating profit to improve. So that is another one we want to proactively work on.
"I personally think there are opportunities out there for improvement of margins, so I would like to go aggressive in improving our margin performance."
Sony has in recent years been releasing first-party PlayStation games on PC. This month Sony for the first time published a game day and date on both PlayStation 5 and PC with Helldivers 2, which has been successful with it hitting over 200,000 concurrent players on Steam.
Sony President Hiroki Totoki says he wants to go aggressive in improving margins by growing 1st party with multi-platform #PlayStation— Genki✨ (@Genki_JPN) February 14, 2024
This is such a weirdly phrased statement but ealier PC releases would certainly be welcome though they would have made the most sense back when demand outstripped supply.
With the success of Helldivers 2 I could see more live service games from PlayStation getting day and date releases on PS5 and PC, while single player games could release sooner on PC than in the past.
Live service titles being day 1 on PC I think is something that has made sense for a while: the Predator MP game was PS4/ PC day 1 back in 2020.
But I agree that SP games will probably arrive sooner on PC. I imagine any remasters like Until Dawn will be slotted into day 1 as well.
They probably mean more and more frequent PC releases.
If money is no object I am not sure what the downside to being a PC gamer is these days. You get basically everything while also having more hardware flexibility and competing store fronts (which means lower prices on software). If all you care about is genre diversity and being able to play everything, the “ideal” setup seems to be a PC and a switch (and then whatever replaces the switch from Nintendo)
Only downside is some PC ports are not done very well. I've become a PC gamer myself at this point and I never thought I'd say that. But it has both Xbox and PlayStation first-party games.
Makes sense. A lot of the recent PS first party releases on PC haven't reached the peak God of War reached with 73K concurrent players, and a big part of that is PC players just don't want to be treated like second class citizens. 1-2 year delays, if not longer, doesn't do you any favors in growing the PC playerbase. I was shocked that games like Miles Morales peaked at 13K, Uncharted peaked at 10K, and R&C: Rift Apart peaked at 9K.
Of course, this all came crashing down with what just so happened to be a day and date release with Helldivers 2.
Releasing on PC sooner rather than later will certainly help. And while they are thinking about it... they too could pick a select few titles to port to XB and Switch like XB has done. Nothing wrong with a little reciprocation in this business. Nintendo could do the same with some of theirs as well. In the online, live service space... all are welcome.