Dead Island 2 Headed to Steam on April 22 - News

/ 321 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Deep Silver and developer Dambuster Studios announced the PC version of Dead Island 2 will launch on Steam on April 22.

The game first released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Epic Games Store in April 2023.

Dead Island Riptide Definitive Edition is currently available for free on PC via Steam until February 15, while Dead Island: Retro Revenge is available at a 75 percent off on PC via Steam.

Read details on the game below:

Set in Los Angeles, or HELL-A as it’s known in Dead Island 2, players choose from one of six bombastic survivors turned slayers—Amy, Bruno, Dani, Ryan, Carla, and Jacob—each with their own personalities and unique range of abilities, the latter of which can be customized using the brand-new Skill Cards system.

With the once prosperous city of LA quarantined thanks to the deadly zombie virus, it’s down to the somehow immune slayer to embark on an epic, gore-filled journey. Meet a colorful cast of fellow survivors and explore LA’s iconic locations, such as Beverly Hills, Venice Beach, and Santa Monica, to uncover the truth behind the outbreak and the horrifying transformation your slayers have undergone following a bite from a zombie.

Dead Island 2 makes zombie slaying feel more up-close and personal than ever thanks to Dambuster’s F.L.E.S.H. (Fully Locational Evisceration System for Humanoids) system, which makes zombie dismemberment gloriously gory. To assist in this carnage is a veritable buffet of vicious weaponry, mods to spice up the slaying, and skills to craft and equip, letting players build their own unique, devastating arsenal.

There are dozens of distinct zombie types, each with their own mutations, attacks, and LA-themed variations. If players need a helping hand, they can bring friends into the fray with co-op mode (up to three players) and ensure a lengthy stay in HELL-A.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles