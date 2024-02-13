Capcom Updates Its Best-Sellers List - RE4 at 6.4M, Monster Hunter World at 19.6M - Sales

Capcom has updated its list of Platinum Titles, games that have sold over one million units as of December 31, 2023. The list includes 116 games with sales over one million units, 59 over two million units, 14 over five million units, and five over 10 million units sold.

Resident Evil 4 remake sold one million units to bring lifetime sales to 6.4 million units, Resident Evil 2 remake sold 500,000 units to bring sales to 13.6 million units, and Resident Evil 3 remake sold 400,000 units to bring lifetime sales to 8.4 million units.

Resident Evil 7: biohazard sold 300,000 units to bring lifetime sales to 13.0 million units and Resident Evil Village sold 600,000 units to bring sales to 9.3 million units.

Monster Hunter Rise sold 600,000 units in the quarter to bring lifetime sales to 14.2 million units. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak sold 600,000 units to bring lifetime sales to 7.1 million units.

Monster Hunter: World sold 500,000 units in the quarter to bring lifetime sales to 19.6 million units, while the Iceborne expansion sold 900,000 units for a total of 11.6 million units.

Street Fighter 6 sold 500,000 units in the quarter to bring lifetime sales to 2.9 million units. Devil May Cry 5 sold 400,000 units to bring sales to 7.8 million units.

Resident Evil Revelations is the one new Capcom title to sell over one million units lifetime.

Check out the complete list below:

Release Title Platform Million units 1 Jan 2018 Monster Hunter: World PS4, Xbox One, PC, DL 19.60※ 2 Mar 2021 Monster Hunter Rise NSW, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX, PC, DL 14.20 3 Jan 2019 Resident Evil 2 PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX, NSW, PC, DL 13.60 4 Jan 2017 RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX, NSW, PC, DL 13.00 5 Sep 2019 Monster Hunter World: Iceborne PS4, Xbox One, PC, DL 11.60 6 May 2021 Resident Evil Village PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX, NSW, PC, DL 9.30 7 Mar 2009 Resident Evil 5 PS3, Xbox 360, DL 9.00 8 Oct 2012 Resident Evil 6 PS3, Xbox 360, DL 9.00 9 Apr 2020 Resident Evil 3 PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX, NSW, PC, DL 8.40 10 Mar 2019 Devil May Cry 5 PS4, Xbox One, PC, DL 7.80 11 Feb 2016 Street Fighter V PS4、PC、DL 7.40 12 Jun 2022 Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak NSW, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX, PC, DL 7.10 13 Mar 2023 Resident Evil 4 PS4, PS5, XSX, PC, DL 6.40 14 Jun 1992 Street Fighter II SNES 6.30 15 Jan 1998 Resident Evil 2 PS 4.96 16 Dec 2010 Monster Hunter Freedom 3 PSP, DL 4.90 17 Mar 2017 Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate 3DS, NSW, DL 4.70 18 Nov 2015 Monster Hunter Generations 3DS, DL 4.30 19 Oct 2014 Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate 3DS, DL 4.20 20 Nov 2014 Resident Evil PS3, DL 4.10 21 Jan 2016 Resident Evil 0: HD Remaster PS3, PS4, Xbox One, PC, DL 4.10 22 Sep 2013 Monster Hunter 4 3DS, DL 4.10 23 Jul 1993 Street Fighter II Turbo SNES 4.10 24 Mar 2008 Monster Hunter Freedom Unite PSP, DL 3.80 25 Feb 2009 Street Fighter IV PS3, Xbox 360, DL 3.50 26 Apr 2013 Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen PS3, Xbox 360, DL 3.50 27 Sep 1999 Resident Evil 3 Nemesis PS 3.50 28 Nov 2013 Dead Rising 3 Xbox One, DL 3.40 29 Mar 2015 Resident Evil Revelations 2 PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PC, DL 3.30 30 Sep 2010 Dead Rising 2 PS3, Xbox 360, PC, DL 3.20 31 Aug 2016 Resident Evil 4 PS4, Xbox One, DL 3.10 32 Jan 2008 Devil May Cry 4 PS3, Xbox 360, DL 3.00 33 Jun 2016 Resident Evil 5 PS4, Xbox One, DL 3.00 34 May 2018 Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection PS4, Xbox One, NSW, PC, DL 3.00 35 Jan 2013 DmC Devil May Cry PS3, Xbox 360, DL 3.00 36 Feb 2019 Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy PS4, NSW, DL 3.00 37 Jun 2023 Street Fighter 6 PS4, PS5, XSX, PC, DL 2.90 38 Mar 2016 Resident Evil 6 PS4, Xbox One, DL 2.80 39 Feb 2014 Resident Evil 4: Ultimate HD Edition PC, DL 2.80 40 Mar 1996 Resident Evil PS 2.75 41 Mar 2012 Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City PS3, Xbox 360, DL 2.70 42 Dec 2011 Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate 3DS, DL 2.60 43 Jun 2015 Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition PS4, Xbox One, DL 2.50 44 May 2013 Resident Evil Revelations PS3, Xbox 360, Wii U, PC, DL 2.50 45 Feb 2007 Monster Hunter Freedom 2 PSP 2.40 46 Dec 2017 Okami HD PS4, Xbox One, NSW, DL 2.40 47 Feb 2010 Resident Evil 5: Gold Edition PS3, Xbox 360, DL 2.40 48 Jul 1999 Dino Crisis PS 2.40 49 Dec 2005 Resident Evil 4 PS2 2.30 50 Oct 2017 Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen PS4, Xbox One, DL 2.30 51 Sep 2017 Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite PS4, Xbox One, PC, DL 2.20 52 Feb 2011 Marvel vs. Capcom 3: Fate of Two Worlds PS3, Xbox 360 2.20 53 Aug 2001 Devil May Cry PS2 2.16 54 May 2010 Lost Planet 2 PS3, Xbox 360, DL 2.10 55 Mar 2002 Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny PS2 2.10 56 Jan 2001 Onimusha: Warlords PS2 2.02 57 Aug 2014 Ultra Street Fighter IV PS3, Xbox 360, PC, DL 2.00 58 May 2007 Resident Evil 4 Wii edition Wii, DL 2.00 59 Jun 1994 Super Street Fighter II SNES 2.00 60 Aug 2009 Monster Hunter Tri Wii 1.90 61 Apr 2010 Super Street Fighter IV PS3, Xbox 360, DL 1.90 62 Mar 2012 Street Fighter X Tekken PS3, Xbox 360, DL 1.90 63 Aug 2006 Dead Rising Xbox 360, DL 1.80 64 Jul 2021 Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin NSW, PC, DL 1.80 65 Oct 2018 Mega Man 11 PS4, Xbox One, NSW, DL 1.80 66 Feb 2021 Capcom Arcade Stadium DL (PS4, Xbox One, NSW, PC) 1.80 67 Mar 2017 Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 PS4, Xbox One, DL 1.80 68 Dec 2006 Lost Planet Extreme Condition Xbox 360, DL 1.70 69 Mar 2018 Devil May Cry HD Collection PS4, Xbox One, DL 1.70 70 Jan 2003 Devil May Cry 2 PS2 1.70 71 Sep 1993 Street Fighter II’ Special Champion Edition MD 1.65 72 Jun 1986 Ghosts’n Goblins NES 1.64 73 Nov 2013 DuckTales: Remastered PS3, Xbox 360, Wii U, DL 1.60 74 Jan 2005 Resident Evil 4 GC 1.60 75 Feb 2004 Onimusha 3: Demon Siege PS2 1.52 76 Dec 1988 Mega Man 2 NES 1.51 77 Aug 2015 Mega Man Legacy Collection PS4, Xbox One, DL 1.50 78 Dec 1990 Final Fight SNES 1.48 79 Dec 2003 Resident Evil Outbreak PS2 1.45 80 Oct 2010 Dead Rising 2 Off The Record PS3, Xbox 360, DL 1.40 81 Dec 2016 Dead Rising 4 Xbox One, PC, DL 1.40 82 Sep 2016 Dead Rising PS4, Xbox One, DL 1.40 83 Jun 2013 Remember Me PS3, Xbox 360, PC, DL 1.40 84 Nov 2017 Resident Evil Revelations Collection NSW, DL 1.40 85 Feb 2014 Strider DL（PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PC） 1.40 86 Jul 2009 Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age Of Heroes DL (PS3, Xbox 360) 1.40 87 Mar 2001 Resident Evil Code: Veronica X PS2 1.40 88 Mar 2002 Resident Evil GC 1.35 89 Dec 2003 Mega Man Battle Network 4 GBA 1.35 90 Mar 2015 DmC Devil May Cry Definitive Edition PS4, Xbox One, DL 1.30 91 Jun 2009 Bionic Commando PS3, Xbox 360, PC, DL 1.30 92 May 2012 Dragon’s Dogma PS3, Xbox 360 1.30 93 Feb 2011 Super Street Fighter IV 3D Edition 3DS, DL 1.30 94 Dec 2005 Monster Hunter Freedom PSP, DL 1.30 95 Nov 2007 Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles Wii 1.30 96 Mar 2012 Resident Evil 4 DL（PS3, Xbox 360） 1.30 97 Feb 2005 Devil May Cry 3 PS2 1.30 98 Nov 2002 Resident Evil 0 GC 1.25 99 Jun 2011 Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition PS3, Xbox 360, DL 1.20 100 Jul 2022 Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium DL (PS4, Xbox One, NSW, PC) 1.20 101 Sep 2000 Dino Crisis 2 PS 1.20 102 Nov 2011 Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 PS3, Xbox 360, DL 1.20 103 Mar 2012 Devil May Cry HD Collection PS3, Xbox 360, DL 1.20 104 Sep 2014 Dead Rising 3 Apocalypse Edition PC, DL 1.20 105 Jul 2018 Mega Man X Legacy Collection PS4, Xbox One, NSW, DL 1.20 106 Aug 1998 Resident Evil Director’s Cut Dual Shock PS 1.20 107 Dec 1993 Mega Man X SNES 1.16 108 Feb 2000 Resident Evil Code: Veronica DC 1.14 109 Sep 1986 Commando NES 1.14 110 Sep 1997 Resident Evil Director’s Cut PS 1.13 111 Oct 1991 Super Ghouls’n Ghosts SNES 1.09 112 Sep 1990 Mega Man 3 NES 1.08 113 May 1993 Final Fight 2 SNES 1.03 114 Dec 1998 Street Fighter Alpha 3 PS 1.00 115 Aug 2017 Resident Evil Revelations PS4, Xbox One, DL 1.00 116 Feb 2006 Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition PS2 1.00

