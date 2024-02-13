The Thaumaturge Delayed to March 4 - News

/ 267 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher 11 bit studios and developer Fool’s Theory announced the narrative RPG, The Thaumaturge, has been delayed from February 20 to March 4. The game will launch for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG. It will also launch at a later date for the PlayStation and Xbox Series X|S.

"We’re happy to share that the game is now complete, and numerous reviewers already have it in their hands," said 11 bit studios and Fool’s Theory. "At the same time, taking February’s busy launch period into account and the opening for a better release window, we’ve decided to take this opportunity to give The Thaumaturge more breathing room so it receives the attention we believe it deserves.

"We want you to have enough time to enjoy the game in full, and we feel that the current release window is not the perfect moment for it. With that in mind, we are moving the launch date to March 4, 2024. The additional time we’re getting will be used to polish the game further so that your journey through the streets of 1905 Warsaw is even more enjoyable."

View the official gameplay trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Everyone has their own demons.

The Thaumaturge is an isometric, story-rich RPG with a unique take on turn-based combat, character development features, and investigation mechanics, facing you with morally ambiguous choices—set in a world teeming with mysterious powers and strange ethereal beings called Salutors.

The year is 1905. Warsaw lives under the yoke of imperial Russian tsardom. Its inhabitants constitute a diverse group of different ancestries, views, and beliefs with often conflicting interests: Russian soldiers, Jewish merchants, Polish townspeople, and more. Despite the circumstances, the city is a buzzing metropolis, where one can attend a breathtaking party with the high society, and later get robbed in one of the dark alleys of the Praga district. A city of great hopes and dreams on one hand and dark desires on the other.

In this world, a force that cannot be ignored are Thaumaturges—individuals versed in taming spirit-like beings called Salutors, used for manipulation of the temperaments and affinities of other people and even ultimately in combat. The devil is in the detail—only Thaumaturges are fully aware of the Salutors’ nature and only they can perceive them in their true essence. Their capability to influence others significantly and demonstrably increases their ability to change the surrounding world—however, Thaumaturgy is a power that should be used with caution.

Key Features:

Shape Your Story – As a full-fledged RPG, it allows you to alternate your choices and make you deal with the aftermath.

– As a full-fledged RPG, it allows you to alternate your choices and make you deal with the aftermath. Develop Your Character – Creating your own version of the Thaumaturge will allow you to approach situations in different ways.

– Creating your own version of the Thaumaturge will allow you to approach situations in different ways. Experience Unique Turn-Based Combat – Defeat your foes using human attacks and skills as well as psychic strikes delivered by Salutors.

– Defeat your foes using human attacks and skills as well as psychic strikes delivered by Salutors. Influence and Manipulate – Influence and manipulate the temperaments of other characters to bend their will to your liking.

– Influence and manipulate the temperaments of other characters to bend their will to your liking. Tame the Power of Salutors – Use the unique set of their skills to gain an advantage while exploring the world and when bringing your adversaries to their knees.

– Use the unique set of their skills to gain an advantage while exploring the world and when bringing your adversaries to their knees. See the World That’s Inevitably Gone – Explore the uncommon, heavily researched historic period of the early XX century Warsaw, where crime and luxury are often two sides of the same coin. Meet historical figures and learn about their involvement in the story.

– Explore the uncommon, heavily researched historic period of the early XX century Warsaw, where crime and luxury are often two sides of the same coin. Meet historical figures and learn about their involvement in the story. Created in Unreal Engine 5 – Delivering a detailed and beautifully crafted world.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles