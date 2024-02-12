Xbox Business Update Set for February 15 - News

Microsoft announced a special edition of the Official Xbox Podcast will take place on Thursday, February 15 at 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm GMT.

The podcast will feature Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer, Xbox President Sarah Bond and head of Xbox studios Matt Booty as they share updates on the Xbox business.

There have been recent rumors that Microsoft is considering to release at least some Xbox exclusives on rival consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.

"We're listening and we hear you," said Spencer last week. "We've been planning a business update event for next week, where we look forward to sharing more details with you about our vision for the future of Xbox. Stay tuned."

