Certain Affinity is Co-Developing Exodus

Certain Affinity announced it is co-developing the science-fiction action adventure RPG, Exodus, with developer Archetype Entertainment.

Certain Affinity has been working with Archetype Entertainment on Exodus since 2022.

"We’re thrilled to be partnering with James, Chad, and the rest of the team at Archetype Entertainment," said Certain Affinity CEO and founder Max Hoberman. "As one of the world’s premiere independent studios, we’ve worked on a huge variety of great games, but nothing quite like this exciting new Sci-Fi IP, EXODUS. Our mission is to add value in development across the board and to complement their efforts in bringing this amazing storytelling experience to players around the world."

Archetype Entertainment Executive Creative Director and Co-Founder James Ohlen added, "This game is introducing an extremely innovative and expansive world. We are creating a new universe that we hope will be the beginning of a decades-long narrative-driven adventure for gamers. I’ve known Max for a long time and was thrilled to partner with Certain Affinity on a project. With his support and the addition of his outstanding team we’re excited to bring this new AAA Sci-fi universe to life."

Archetype Entertainment Executive VP, Executive Producer and Co-Founder Chad Robertson stated, "The value of our experienced teams joining forces adds a clear benefit to the project and ensures that in today’s competitive video game marketplace, EXODUS will be an IP that stands apart in terms of quality, deep engagement, and value for gamers. We have enjoyed working with Certain Affinity and look forward to the unique opportunities that come from a deep partnership like this with such a veteran team."

Exodus is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

