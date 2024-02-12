Collectathon Platformer Cavern of Dreams Releases February 29 for Switch - News

/ 447 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Super Rare Originals and developer Bynine Studio have announced the 3D platformer with collectathon elements, Cavern of Dreams, will launch for the Nintendo Switch on February 29 for $12.99 / £9.99 / €12.79.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Cavern of Dreams is a surreal 3D platformer with collectathon elements, created in the style of Nintendo 64-era platforming gems. Play as Fynn, the young dragon who enters the Cavern of Dreams in search of his unhatched siblings stolen away by a mysterious villain. Explore densely packed worlds full of puzzles to solve, challenges to overcome, and treasures to collect as you get closer to solving who stole your siblings… and why.

Secrets and surprises lurk around every corner in the Cavern of Dreams. Discover four open-ended, densely packed worlds, all with their own unique themes, each connected to a main hub world full of secrets of its own. Search every nook and cranny to not miss any of the secrets the Cavern holds. Acquire abilities from the Sage to access new worlds. Put your platforming and puzzle-solving skills to the test to find your siblings and treasures!

Collect Them All

Each world is full of goodies to find – 40 eggs placed in perilous situations, mushrooms to feed your siblings once they hatch, collectible cards to fill out an Encyclopedia, and more!

Acquire New Abilities

Collecting eggs allows the Sage to grant Fynn new body parts, which give him new abilities! Use your tail, wings, and more to reach areas you couldn’t before and move super fast!

Non-violent Approach

Fynn is a peaceful little guy, so there’s no combat in the game. Instead, the focus is on exploration, puzzle-solving, and platforming. This, however, does not mean there are no dangers lurking in the Cavern of Dreams, so best be careful.

Meet a Whimsical Cast of Characters

Each world is populated with strange characters who need your help. You may chat up a tree, assist a mermaid, or free a sentient soup dumpling!

The Nostalgic Original Soundtrack

Fully immerse yourself in Cavern of Dreams through a nostalgic and mysterious soundtrack, with each world having multiple versions of its theme based on where you are.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles