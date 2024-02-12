Turbo Golf Racing Leaves Early Access in Q2 2024, Launches for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, XBox One, and PC - News

Publisher Secret Mode and developer Hugecalf Studios announced the arcade-style sports game, Turbo Golf Racing, will leave Early Access and launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store in Q2 2024.

The game has been in Early Access for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC since August 2022.

Read details on the game below:

Turbo Golf Racing is a fast, arcade-style sports game. Drive Turbo powered cars to chip, putt and smash your giant ball in a thrilling dash to beat your friends to the finish flag.

Eight-Player Online Race

Take on up to seven other competitors in a Grand-Prix style competition. Boost, dash and glide to be the first to get your ball into the hole. Hit the boost pads to charge past your rivals, take shortcuts to outwit them and utilize pick ups to stop them in their tracks.

One-versus-One Golf Showdown

Step into the ultimate 1v1 showdown, where precision triumphs over speed, and victory is achieved by fewest shots. Scope out the course with the exclusive aerial camera, and hit your ball further than before with the combined power dash mechanic. Put your golfing skills to the test in casual or custom games!

Time Trials

Race against the clock to earn stars and unlock new courses! Compare your best time on each course against those of your friends, or secure your place on the global leaderboards!

Power Cores and Pick Ups

Control the way you play by equipping unique Power Cores to suit your playstyle. Hit your ball with more power, spin, or bounciness, whilst using powerful abilities to grapple onto, freeze or stick to your ball.

Customization

Stand out from the crowd in your personalized vehicle. Enjoy over one trillion different combinations with customizable car bodies, balls, wheels, spoilers, shields, paints and boosters!

Traverse the Courses

Use your wings, wheels and wit to navigate the terrain, taking advantage of boost pads and boost rings, while avoiding rough, bunkers and trees! Journey through unique biomes, including ancient Aztec temples, gravity defying space courses and industrial wastelands!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

