Rumor: Nintendo Switch 2 to Feature a Custom Nvidia Chip

The next console from Nintendo, a successor to the hugely popular Switch, will reportedly features a custom Nvidia chip, according to Reuters.

The Switch includes the Nvidia's Tegra X1 chip, while one source stated the Switch 2 will likely include a custom designed chip from Nvidia.

"Nintendo's current Switch handheld console already includes Nvidia's Tegra X1 chip," reads the report. "A new version of the Switch console expected this year is likely to include a Nvidia custom design."

Nintendo declined to comment on the report from Reuters.

It is rumored the Switch 2 will launch later this year and will have a 8-inch LCD screen. This would be igger than the screens that come with the different Switch models. The Switch OLED has a 7-inch OLED screen, the original Switch has a 6.2-inch LCD screen, and the Switch Lite has a 5.5 inch screen.

Kantan Games CEO Dr. Serkan Toto previously predicted Nintendo would release the successor to the Nintendo Switch for $400 later this year with a chance the price of games will increase to $70.

"The time is finally here for a Switch successor, even though I can say a 'Pro' model actually did exist and certain developers were already working with the dev kit," said Toto. "I believe the next hardware will drop [in 2024] for $400. There is a high chance that games will cost more, too: $70."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

