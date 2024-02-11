Rumor: Nintendo Switch 2 to Feature a Custom Nvidia Chip - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 15 hours ago / 7,062 Views
The next console from Nintendo, a successor to the hugely popular Switch, will reportedly features a custom Nvidia chip, according to Reuters.
The Switch includes the Nvidia's Tegra X1 chip, while one source stated the Switch 2 will likely include a custom designed chip from Nvidia.
"Nintendo's current Switch handheld console already includes Nvidia's Tegra X1 chip," reads the report. "A new version of the Switch console expected this year is likely to include a Nvidia custom design."
Nintendo declined to comment on the report from Reuters.
It is rumored the Switch 2 will launch later this year and will have a 8-inch LCD screen. This would be igger than the screens that come with the different Switch models. The Switch OLED has a 7-inch OLED screen, the original Switch has a 6.2-inch LCD screen, and the Switch Lite has a 5.5 inch screen.
Kantan Games CEO Dr. Serkan Toto previously predicted Nintendo would release the successor to the Nintendo Switch for $400 later this year with a chance the price of games will increase to $70.
"The time is finally here for a Switch successor, even though I can say a 'Pro' model actually did exist and certain developers were already working with the dev kit," said Toto. "I believe the next hardware will drop [in 2024] for $400. There is a high chance that games will cost more, too: $70."
For anyone confused by the headline (given that the original switch used a Nvidia chip too), the original switch used an off the shelf Nvidia design, rather than a custom one. Given Nintendo’s financial position at the time this made sense, and also Nvidia wasn’t sure at the time just how many Switches would be sold, so they probably didn’t want to play ball on a custom design.
Now that the switch has been a massive success, and Nintendo is in a much better position, they can afford to work with Nvidia on something more customized. Additionally, Nvidia is probably much more eager to do something custom this time because they are much more confident that Nintendo can guarantee high sales volume for years to come
Also remember that Nintendo called the Switch chip as "custom" as well.
It wasn't custom.
they made out the last chip was going to be a custom chip and it turned out to be the same standard chip that was in the same Tegra X1 from the Nvidia shield that was out 2 years before the switch
Another rumor...
I mean yeah, that's the stuff we've been hearing since we've got data from the Nvdia ransom attack which leaked afterwards ... Two years ago almost.
If the rumours are true and switch2 be announced in march i wonder if the switch can still beat the ds let alone ps2.
Better be some fancy ray tracing in these Kirby and Yoshi games if you want me to pay $70 for it.
Games are more than just visuals. Id pay $60 for a game thats not visually impressive but can offer me 100s of hours of great gameplay.
Very true which is why I like oblivion more than skyrim. Also we will probably be getting ES 6 in the form of a mod in skyrim before ES6 ever comes out.
Really at this rate gameplay is more importance than graphics. As one of my best friends would say with lower graphics you can make a much bigger game.
You should specify "hardware ray tracing". - Because Ray Tracing itself is an umbrella term for a group of algorithms and games have been using Ray Tracing to various extents and types for decades.