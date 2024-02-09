Lake Headed to Switch on February 15 - News

posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Whitethorn Games and developer Gamious announced the laid back open world game, Lake, will launch for the Nintendo Switch on February 15.

The game originally released for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in September 2021, and for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in April 2023.

Set in Providence Oaks, Oregon in 1986, Lake is an incredibly pretty, laid back, open-world game, consisting of a free-roaming driving sim and a story driven point-and-click adventure.

You take on the role of Meredith Weiss, who’s taking a break from her high-flying career in the city, visiting her childhood lakeside town for two weeks, to stand in for her dad as the mail carrier

During her stay, she runs into a few familiar faces as well as plenty of new folk as she drivers the mail truck through the scenic forests of Oregon, stopping off at beautifully detailed locations to deliver letters and packages, and get to know the town’s quirky locals.

By the end of the two weeks, she’ll have to decide whether to head back to her life in the city or to stay in Providence Oaks.

