Assassin's Creed Codename Red to Launch by March 31, 2025 - News

Ubisoft in its latest earnings report announced Assassin's Creed Codename Red will launch by March 31, 2025.

"The extent of the FY2024-25 line-up will be revealed in May and will notably include Assassin’s Creed

codename Red and Star Wars Outlaws on the premium side and The Division Resurgence and Rainbow Six

Mobile on the free-to-play side," said Ubisoft in its earnings report.

To note, Ubisoft's next fiscal year runs from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

